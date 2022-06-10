WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – This Friday and Saturday make up the final two days of Wichita’s 50th Riverfest.

Below you can find a list of the events taking place on Friday, June 10, and Saturday, June 11. This will include daily Riverfest attractions and general information about the festival.

Events

Friday, June 10

Riverfest Classic Car Show

Vuh-room! Find the hottest classic and custom cars in the community at the Riverfest Classic Car Show!

Riverfest attendees can find this car show at the Century II Expo Hall on Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fiesta Del Río (Courtesy: Wichita Festivals)

Fiesta Del Río

Beginning at 5 p.m., anyone with a Riverfest button can watch Fiesta Del Río perform along with their opening act, Bryndis X Siempre.

Sculpture Walkabout Send-Off & Public Art Scavenger Hunt – At City Arts in Old Town

The Wichita Arts Council and Youth Arts Council are hosting a public art scavenger hunt beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Participants will first gather at City Arts, 334 N Mead, in Old Town. Here they will be provided with instructions, including scannable QR codes that will guide them to many sculptures.

After finding these sculptures, participants are encouraged to take selfies and tag the Arts Council’s social media accounts. These will act as an entry into prize drawings which will be awarded back at City Arts when the scavenger hunt expires at 7:30 p.m.

Kids’ Corner Schedule

Sara Kreutz – Special Kz Bubble Fun: 1-2 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 5-6 p.m., and 7-8 p.m. Workshop: 3-4 p.m.

Levi Harris – Twisted Fun Balloon Twisting: 6-7 p.m. and 7-8 p.m.

Jennifer Mays – Half Moon Hoops: 7-8 p.m.

Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland: 5-9 p.m.

Princesses: 3-3:30 p.m., 3:30-4 p.m., 7-8 p.m., 8-9 p.m. Meet and greets: 3:30-4 p.m. and 8-9 p.m.

Jay & Leslie Cady – Laughing Matters: 6-7 p.m. and 8-9 p.m.

Saturday, June 11

Riverfest Classic Car Show

Vuh-room! Find the hottest classic and custom cars in the community at the Riverfest Classic Car Show!

Riverfest attendees can find this car show at the Century II Expo Hall on Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Windwagon Tub Races

The Windwagon Tub Race finals take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Two-person crews will row in a 6-foot long custom tub designed by the Wichita State University’s GoCreate program. The course is 150 feet long and $1,000 worth of cash prizes will be given away.

Rivalry on the River Revival

A competitive event between high school teams from the Wichita area.

Teams consisting of 10 players will participate in seven micro-competitions, including cornhole, tug-of-war, Wichita trivia, a relay race, a Keeper of the plains art competition, and capture the flag/water balloon game.

Schools will compete to win prizes and bragging rights for their school. This event begins at 11 a.m. at the Hyatt Hotel Lawn, 400 W Waterman St, and ends at 5 p.m.

Plein Air: A Painting Competition

Fresh air and painting, that’s what Plein Air is all about.

Artists of all ages and skill levels will celebrate the beauty of the Arkansas River and the iconic views around Wichita. $1,900 in prizes will be awarded.

The Family Stone with special guest Rudy Love, Jr. (Courtesy: Wichita Festivals)

The Family Stone

Beginning at 7:15 p.m., Riverfest attendees will be able to enjoy music by The Family Stone with special guest Rudy Love, Jr., and their opening acts, The Monophonics and Love Family Band.

Capitol Federal Fireworks

Riverfest’s closing night fireworks are scheduled to begin at 10:30 p.m. from the Douglas Ave Bridge.

Just like opening night, these fireworks can be seen from a great distance, but the best vantage point will be along the Arkansas River Bank between Kellogg Avenue and 1st Street.

Kids’ Corner Schedule

Four Points Ranch Petting Zoo: 11-3 p.m.

Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland: 11–7 p.m.

Chris Conner – Balloon Artist: 4-5 p.m.

Jay & Leslie Cady – Laughing Matters: 1-2 p.m., 2-3 p.m., and 3-4 p.m.

Sara Kreutz – Special Kz Bubble Fun: 1-2 p.m., 2-3 p.m., and 5-6 p.m.

Jennifer Mays – Half Moon Hoops: 2-3 p.m.

Levi Harris – Twisted Fun Balloon Twisting: 3-4 p.m., 5-6 p.m., and 6-7 p.m.

Wichita Princesses: 5-6 p.m. and 6-7 p.m. Meet and greet: 6-7 p.m.

Raices de mi Tierra: 6-6:30 p.m.

Attractions

Quantum Credit Union Food Court

What is a festival without a food court?

Beginning at 11 a.m., Riverfest attendees will be able to purchase food and drinks using tickets sold at the ticket booths. Fidelity Bank ATMs will also be available to withdraw cash for tickets.

Fun fact, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., guests will be able to get into the food court Monday through Friday without needing a button. However, that does not apply to weekends during the festival.

Here is a list of the 13 food court vendors that will be available:

• Hoopingarner Philly Steaks

• Hoopingarner Funnel Cakes

• Tad’s Bodacious Burritos

• Tad’s Chicken on a Stick

• Made 2 Grill

• Original Corn Roast

• Chan’s Concessions • D & J Pronto Pup

• Dippin Dots

• Texas Reds

• Tacos tj 664

• Santa Lucia Concessions

• Big G’s

Click here to find what food and drink items will be available from each vendor at the Quantum Credit Union Food Court.

For more information about this year’s Riverfest map, click here. (Courtesy: Wichita Festivals)

Beer Garden

Adults will be able to beat the heat with their beverage of choice. Whether it’s fresh-squeezed lemonade, beer, wine, or a cocktail, adults can find their drinks at the Beer Garden.

Alcohol is not limited to the Beer Garden. Adults will be able to travel around their festival with their drinks.

Kids’ Corner

At the Kids’ Corner, Riverfest attendees can expect to find kid-friendly activities and events, including princess meet and greets, balloons twisting, bubble fun, clowns, and a petting zoo.

For more information about the Kids’ Corner and its schedule, click here.

Riverfest Carnival

One of Riverfest’s main attractions is its carnival.

Located in the parking lot southeast of the Hyatt Regency Wichita, attendees can find all of the classic carnival rides. Tickets for the rides and vendors can be purchased in this area.

Expo Hall and Exhibition Hall

For those who need to get out of the sun for a while, or just want to stay inside, attendees can enter both the Expo Hall and the Exhibition Hall.

Inside these halls, attendees can find indoor events in air-conditioned comfort during the weekend. The Expo Hall will be open on the final weekend of the festival, and the Exhibition Hall will be open on both Saturdays.

Boats & Bikes at River Vista

Ever wanted to ride down the Arkansas River? Here’s your chance!

Anyone who wants to go out onto the river can hop on a paddleboat, kayak, or canoe. They can even participate in races.

Kennedy Plaza

This plaza is where everyone wants to be.

Whether you are watching a famous headliner, featured opener, or local showcase, you can enjoy music right outside of Century II in the comfort of your lawn chair and/or blanket while enjoying some food and drink from the Riverfest vendors.

Riverfest Photo Contest

Beginning June 3, the community can walk around Riverfest and take prize-winning photos. Photographers can compete in eight different photo categories to help document the event.

Over $1,800 will be given out in cash prizes and the winner will be announced at the Riverfest Photo Contest exhibition on August 5.

For more information about the contest, click here. To register, click here.

General information

Buttons

Riverfest buttons are your key to getting into the festival. These buttons are only available at local QuikTrips, Wichita Festivals, 444 E. William St., and online.

This year’s 50th Riverfest design was created by Joe Worley. He designed the flyers, adult buttons, and children’s buttons. Click here to read all about it.

Buttons are $15 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12. Admission is free for children under the age of 5. These buttons are also good for the duration of the festival.

Parking

Downtown Wichita can be confusing for many with all of the one-way streets, especially with streets being blocked off for Riverfest.

VisitWichita has put together an interactive parking map to help you find the most convenient parking option, including covered parking.

Click here to view the interactive map.

Rules and Safety

Do • Wear your Riverfest button

• Provide ample time for bag checks

• Visit the Wichita Riverfest mobile app

• Remember to wear sunscreen and comfortable shoes

• Bring a sealed or empty water bottle to refill at the festival

• Be courteous to other festival attendees

• Be kind and patient with vendors and Riverfest workers

• Visit often

• Check the lost and found for any missing items or Wichita Festivals, 444 E. William St. Don’t • Leave blankets, tarps, and other personal belongings overnight

• Bring pets, coolers, or outside food and drink

• Ride bicycles, skateboards, scooters, etc.

• Bring weapons

• Buy buttons from anyone else besides QuikTrip and Wichita Festivals

To find more information about Riverfest 2022 and to find out what events are coming up, head to their website or download their app!