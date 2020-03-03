Door camera captures storm moving through Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KSNW) – A door camera captured footage of a tornado making its way across Nashville in the early morning.

One of the twisters caused severe damage across downtown Nashville, destroying the stained glass in a historic church and leaving hundreds of people homeless.

Daybreak revealed a landscape littered with blown-down walls and roofs, snapped power lines and huge broken trees, leaving city streets in gridlock.

Schools, courts, transit lines, an airport and the state capitol were closed.

Some damaged polling stations had to be moved only hours before Super Tuesday voting was scheduled to begin.

