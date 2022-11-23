LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) — A turkey takeover is normally welcome around Thanksgiving, but that wasn’t the case earlier this month in Douglas County.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office released video from a deputy’s body camera showing officers responding to a trespassing turkey.

Deputies said the wild turkey flew through a window and into a woman’s home on Nov. 10. The woman called the deputies in for backup when the bird decided it wanted to stay awhile.

The officers found the bird hanging out in a bedroom next to the homeowner’s bed.

Video shows the deputies calmly speaking to the bird while trying to coax it out of the bedroom. When that didn’t work, one of the deputies tossed a blanket over the turkey and tried to grab it.

The move surprised the turkey, which fought back and managed to free itself. A second attempt worked perfectly, and the deputies nabbed their suspect.

The officers completed a catch-and-release move and let the turkey run back into the wild.

The sheriff’s office joked that the turkey could have been in a lot of trouble, facing such charges as trespassing, vandalism, assaulting an officer, and resisting arrest.

Instead, Douglas County Jay Armbrister decided to pardon the turkey from any criminal charges.