Dr Pepper addresses soda shortage at grocery stores

Dr Pepper fans nationwide have struggled to find the popular soda at grocery stores, and the company says it is working on a solution.
The company said in a tweet that all flavors of Dr Pepper have been impacted by the shortage.
“We appreciate your patience and encourage you to contact your local retailer directly for the most up-to-date availability of Dr Pepper products,” the company said in a tweet.
