DRAMATIC VIDEO: A high-speed police chase and crash in Colorado caught on camera

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CNN/KKTV) – Police closed a busy intersection in Colorado Friday night after a pursuit ended with multiple crashes.

Two suspects were taken into custody and video of one of the crashes shows how intense things got.

The sheriff’s office says all of this started with someone trying to steal gas by drilling into someone else’s car.

One of the deputies involved in a crash was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There were at least 10 cars hit, 4 deputy cruisers included. The two suspects will be facing multiple charges.