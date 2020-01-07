Driver shoots kids throwing snowballs at cars

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WTMJ) – Two children in Milwaukee, Wisconsin were taken to the hospital over the weekend after being shot while throwing snowballs at passing cars.
The incident happened just before 8 p.m. on Jan. 4.
Police found a 12-year-old child suffering from a gunshot wound. Just minutes later, police said they found a 13-year-old also suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police said the two were with a group of other children throwing snowballs at cars passing by. One of the snowballs hit a white Toyota and the driver fired shots into the group of kids.
