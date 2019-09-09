Driver snoozes as car speeds down highway

NEWTON, Mass. (NBC News) – New video captures the driver of an autopilot Tesla asleep at the wheel while speeding down an interstate Sunday.

Dakota Randall shot this video on Interstate 90 in Newton, Massachusetts.

In the video, the driver and passenger both appear to be asleep as their Tesla speeds down the turnpike at 60 miles an hour.

Randall says he tried to wake the two by honking the horn but it didn’t work.

Tesla says while the autopilot system features advanced safety features, it’s intended for use with a fully attentive driver who has hands on the wheel and is prepared to take over at any time.

Massachusetts State Police say they are aware of the incident from media reports but had not been contacted by anyone.

In June, another Tesla driver was similarly caught snoozing behind the wheel in the San Francisco Bay area.

