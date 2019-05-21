Ducks march through New York nursing each year

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – A nursing home says each year it gets a special visit from a family of ducks.

Thompson Health shared photos of the duck family marching through the halls of M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center last week. The photos show nurses, staff, and patients watching the ducks move through the center.

In a Facebook post, the hospital says, “Every year, without fail, a mama duck chooses one of the enclosed courtyards at our M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center to lay her eggs and take care of her babies. She lets us know when she’s ready to go by tapping on the glass, and this morning, it was time for this annual rite of spring.”

