Dunkin’ of Wichita offering free coffee and donut to all high school and college graduates

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Dunkin’ of Wichita is offering a sweet treat for all high school and college seniors who aren’t able to celebrate their graduation in the traditional way. On Friday, May 29, Dunkin’ of Wichita is offering a free medium hot or iced coffee and a free classic donut to high school and college seniors who visit their local Wichita Dunkin’ sporting their cap and gown or Class of 2020 gear.

The offer is valid at participating Wichita Dunkin’ restaurants through drive-thru and carry-out services all day on Friday, May 29. High school and college students must be in cap and gown or Class of 2020 gear to receive the offer. Not valid on mobile orders.

LATEST STORIES: