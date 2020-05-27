Live Now
Watch Newsfeed Now

Dunkin’ of Wichita offering free coffee and donut to all high school and college graduates

Don't Miss This

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Dunkin’ of Wichita is offering a sweet treat for all high school and college seniors who aren’t able to celebrate their graduation in the traditional way. On Friday, May 29, Dunkin’ of Wichita is offering a free medium hot or iced coffee and a free classic donut to high school and college seniors who visit their local Wichita Dunkin’ sporting their cap and gown or Class of 2020 gear.

The offer is valid at participating Wichita Dunkin’ restaurants through drive-thru and carry-out services all day on Friday, May 29. High school and college students must be in cap and gown or Class of 2020 gear to receive the offer. Not valid on mobile orders.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories