EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — Lane Enterprises McDonald’s will be attempting to break the world record for the most cars in a drive-through in one hour and is inviting you to participate.

The attempt will start at 7 a.m. on Thursday, May 11, at Lane Enterprises McDonald’s at 2002 W. Central Ave. in El Dorado.

Lane Enterprises says McDonald’s will be offering customers $1 burritos all morning, handing out free T-shirts to the first 300 customers, and giving away five value cards for a free meal every day for a year.

“Lane Enterprises McDonald’s has been a part of Kansas since the early days of McDonald’s franchising,” Lane Enterprises said. “We are one of the earliest family-owned McDonald’s franchises in the state. Our goal is to provide quality, friendly service to each and every customer that comes through our doors.”

Lane Enterprises says they are excited to attempt this world record and hopes to see as many people as possible come out.