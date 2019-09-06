Live Now
Hurricane Dorian lashing the Carolinas

El Paso, Odessa high school teams spell ‘love’ on field

Don't Miss This

by: KWES-TV

Posted: / Updated:

ODESSA, Texas (KWES) – Two Texas towns recently affected by mass shootings share a message of unity on the gridiron.

When El Paso’s Franklin High School and Odessa’s Permian High School met on the football field Thursday night, they wanted to do something to show respect and solidarity.

They held a moment of silence and made special banners to exchange.

The two teams also spelled out the word “love” on the field.

Twenty two people were killed in a mass shooting in El Paso on August 3, and seven people were killed when a gunman opened fire last Saturday in the west texas towns of Midland and Odessa.

The president of the El Paso team’s booster club said “football is helping our communities.”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories