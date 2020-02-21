Elementary school raises money to get janitor a car

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) – An elementary school in Tennessee is raising money for one of its own staff members after noticing how hard he works, just to get to work.

Robert Reed is a much-loved custodian at Farmington Elementary School in Germantown.

He says he has to catch three buses and walk two miles to get home.

Colleagues took notice of his work ethic and his need, so teacher Elizabeth Malone started a GoFundMe page to raise money for a car.

At last check, the GoFundMe total was up to nearly $28,000. 

