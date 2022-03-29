WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A traveling exhibit centered on abolitionist John Brown will be making a stop at the Old Cowtown Museum in Wichita on April 2.

The exhibit is entitled “Encountering John Brown” and will be on display until April 30. It will explore the story of John Brown through the encounters he had with other important figures of the time, including Harriet Tubman, Frederick Douglas and Robert E. Lee.

The exhibit will utilize portraits from Kansas artist Brad Sneed. It will follow John Brown from his childhood through his execution for his role in the raid of Harpers Ferry.

From his roots in Ohio to his role in the violence of Bleeding Kansas to his plan to start a slave insurrection beginning with the taking of Harpers Ferry, the exhibit gives special focus to the people Brown met and tried to persuade to his cause on his march to martyrdom.

The exhibit was produced by Overland Traveling Exhibit. The exhibit is included with regular museum admission, which is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors, $7 for youth and $6 for children aged 5 to 11. Children 4-years-old and under will receive free admission