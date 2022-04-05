WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita will be hosting the ribbon-cutting and grand opening of the Evergreen Community Center and Library from 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, until around 2 p.m.

The Evergreen Community Center and Library, 2601 N. Arkansas, located in north Wichita, initially opened for service on Feb. 14, 2022.

According to Sean Jones, the Communications Specialist at the Wichita Public Library, they chose to open the facility in February because the facility was mostly ready to be used, and they wanted to let residents begin to use the facility. They were waiting on some last-minute furniture and fixtures and wanted to allow the artists more time to finish their pieces inside the building.

This grand opening will feature dance performances from Folkloric Group at Horace Man, music on the patio, remarks from elected officials and staff members of the City of Wichita, information about community partners, food trucks from El Vago and Las Delicias, and more.

The City of Wichita’s goal was to create a “one-stop-shop” to fulfill the community’s needs.

“We have missed providing our full services to the North End community and look forward to seeing everyone again for programs, computing and meeting information and educational needs,” said Jaime Prothro, Director of Libraries.

According to Evergreen’s website, The facility features many amenities, including three collaboration rooms for two people, 16 computers, faxing, five meeting rooms with a variety of capacities of up to 174 people, mobile printing, and wifi.

The new facility will also bring together several community services. This includes the Evergreen Branch Library, the Evergreen Neighborhood Resource Center, Empower, Kansas Hispanic Education & Development Foundation, Salud + Bienestar, Kansas Department for Children & Families, Wichita Police Department and Metropolitan Area Building and Construction Department.

“As an organization that brings important public services to residents, the Library is happy to be able to join forces with other organizations to bring a well-rounded selection of resources and services to residents in the North End. It’s important that everyone has the necessary resources they need without having to stress to obtain them,” said Jones.

Evergreen’s current listed hours: