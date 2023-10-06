WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Exploration Place is expecting to host its 5 millionth visitor since its opening on April 1, 2000, this weekend.

A news release from Exploration Place says the center is planning a festival with photo opportunities, drawings and surprises in store for the lucky visitor.

“Approaching this milestone, it’s heartwarming to realize that Exploration Place has touched multiple generations,” Adam Smith, Exploration Place CEO, said. “We’ve watched children who once marveled at our exhibits now return, their own kids in tow, sharing that same sense of wonder. Here’s to millions more moments of inspiration and discovery.”

Additionally, Exploration Place will unveil its Halloween Hall, an immersive Halloween-themed exhibit that “fuses the festive with the futuristic.” A collaborative gaming arena from the Electic Playhouse — an attraction in Albuquerque, New Mexico — will spearhead the exhibit.