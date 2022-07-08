WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Bringing the world of magic to Wichita. The Exploration Place is hosting A Summer Of Magic: Harry Potter Dome Theater Experience.

Each week, guests will be able to watch one of the Harry Potter movies on the museum’s dome screen, along with surround sound. The movies will be shown in chronological order. Before the show starts, themed classes and interactives will be provided by “a variety of Hogsmeade shops and magical places.” Fans will even find Butterbeer and a Honeydukes featuring local vendors.

Both wizards and muggles are allowed! “Make sure to dress in your house colors, Harry Potter-themed clothing and accessories, or your muggle best. House Cup points will be awarded each week, with a winning house announced at the end of the summer. Warning — muggles will be counted and processed accordingly.”

Accio tickets! General admission is $20 and $17 for Exploration Place Members.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. each night.

The Exploration Place is located at 300 N. McLean Blvd. For more information about the Summer Of Magic: Harry Potter Dome Theater Experience, click here.