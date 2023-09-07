WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Exploration Place’s annual celebration of Hispanic culture returns Sunday, Sept. 10.

Fiesta Hispana is a partnership between Exploration Place and Wichita’s Spanish-language radio station, Radio Lobo, 106.5 FM. September is National Hispanic Heritage Month.

“Fiesta Hispana is always a kaleidoscope of culture and celebration,” Adam Smith, Exploration Place president and CEO, said in a news release. “It’s a great way to kick off National Hispanic Heritage Month here in Wichita.”

With admission to Exploration Place, visitors can enjoy crafts, play games, and see performances from mariachi bands, Folklorico dancers, Matachines dancers, as well as a fashion show, food trucks, and more. The event runs from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Courtesy Exploration Place Courtesy Exploration Place Courtesy Exploration Place

For more about Fiesta Hispana, click here.