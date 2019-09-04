Facebook may soon start hiding likes on social media posts

Don't Miss This

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

Facebook may soon stop showing the likes on posts. The social media giant is considering a test to hide likes from news feed posts in an attempt to curb the obsession with getting likes on pictures.

If implemented, Facebook will hide the number of likes on a post from other users.

Instead, users will see a note that the post was liked by a friend but not the exact amount of likes.

The user who created the post can see a list of people and their reactions, but a number won’t be displayed.

Facebook already tested a similar move on Instagram in August and said the tests were successful.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories