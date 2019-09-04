Facebook may soon start hiding likes on social media posts

Facebook may soon stop showing the likes on posts. The social media giant is considering a test to hide likes from news feed posts in an attempt to curb the obsession with getting likes on pictures.
If implemented, Facebook will hide the number of likes on a post from other users.
Instead, users will see a note that the post was liked by a friend but not the exact amount of likes.
The user who created the post can see a list of people and their reactions, but a number won’t be displayed.
Facebook already tested a similar move on Instagram in August and said the tests were successful.
