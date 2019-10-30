1  of  3
Closings and Delays
Greeley County Schools - USD 200 Oaklawn Elementary Wallace County Schools - USD 241

Family makes epic Halloween costume for son with cerebral palsy

Don't Miss This

by: Jessica Taloney

Posted: / Updated:

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) – When Brantley Finch goes trick-or-treating this Halloween, he will be sporting an epic costume.

Brantley, who is almost two, has cerebral palsy. His wheelchair has been made into a duck boat with feathered friends nearby.

Brantley’s grandfather, Michael Finch, shared video of Brantley in his costume.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories