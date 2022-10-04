WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Beginning Wednesday, the nation can begin voting on the fattest bear of the year!

Fat Bear Week begins on Oct. 5 and runs through Oct. 11. Anyone can vote between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. CT.

Presenting your Titans of Tub and hulking, hefty heroes! These bears will soon duke it out to see which tanking tummy reigns supreme. Check out their bios and pics by fat https://nps.gov/katm/learn/fat-bear-week-2022.htm…. Tell us who you think should win (extra points for being punny)! #FatBearWeek Katmai Nation Park Tweet

Fat Bear Week bracket 2022 (Courtesy: Katmai National Park)

This event takes place at Katmai National Park and Preserve in Alaska, where some of the world’s largest bears live. Adult male bears weigh, on average, 700-900 pounds in mid-summer. By late summer and early fall, the biggest males can weigh over 1,200 pounds.

Brown bears are generally omnivores. They gather to fish for salmon between late June and late October to gain enough fat to survive winter hibernation.

This is a single-elimination tournament. For each match-up, participants will vote online for the bear they believe “best exemplifies fatness.” The bear with the most votes will advance onto the next round. Only one bear can be crowned champion.

Resources:

To learn more about Fat Bear Week and the bears, click here.

To watch the history of Fat Bear Week, along with some of the most memorable moments in its Bear Cam history, click here.

To watch a live stream of the bears, click here.

To download your own bear bracket, click here.