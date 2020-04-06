1  of  29
Closings and Coronavirus changes
DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Eastminster Church - Wichita Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Hutchinson Zoo Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City Mark Arts Pathway Church Resurrection Lutheran Church in Haysville Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester West Link Church of Christ Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Symphony Wichita Westlink Church of Christ

Final farewell: Friends & family organize touching tribute for dying cancer patient

Don't Miss This

by: WGAL-TV

Posted: / Updated:

YORK, Pa. (WGAL) – One-by-one, friends, family members and neighbors have stopped by the York, Pennsylvania home of Fred Burns to offer a little bit of comfort as he enters the final days in his battle against cancer.

During these times of social distancing, they have arranged for the farewells to be given through their living room window.

“He would do anything for anybody. I just want to make sure he has a good sendoff,” says his daughter Melissa Loiselle.

Nadine Sair, Fred’s partner of 27 years, says visitors cannot go inside, but they can see him and they can share the great memories they’ve had and how they loved him.

At the age of 83 years old, Burns has days, maybe weeks left in his fight against cancer, so these well wishes from friends go a long way.

His family says “Fred is aware. He can see out the window. He waves and he does speak. It’s slow but he does speak.”

Unfortunately, as we all deal with this deadly virus, this has become the new normal.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories