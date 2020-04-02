Fire officials save cold kitten that was stuck on a roof

Live Now
In this Wednesday, April 1, 2020 photo from the Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services, a Cobb County firefighter rescues a kitten from the roof of a Delk Road apartment complex in Cobb County, Ga. According to a post of the department’s Facebook, the kitten was nursed back to health after her rescue. (Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services via AP)

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A kitten stuck on a roof in the cold was saved by firefighters in Georgia.

The 6-week-old kitten was nursed back to health Wednesday after her rescue, Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services said in a post on Facebook.

The female kitten quickly recovered after she was given milk, cat food, and was warmed in towels, a fire official told the Marietta Daily Journal.

“A future fantasy life on the farm is in order for this adorable kitty,” the post added.

The department decided to name the kitten “Shingles” after asking followers on social media to help name the feline, a fire official said.

