WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Fire Prevention Week is from Sunday, Oct. 8 through Saturday, Oct. 14. This year’s campaign is “Cooking safety starts with YOU. Pay attention to fire prevention.”

The goal of FPW is to educate everyone about simple but important actions that can be taken to keep everyone and those around them safe when cooking.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, cooking fires are the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries.

“Unattended cooking is the leading cause of cooking fires and deaths,” said the NFPA.

The NFPA says the good news is that you can prevent most cooking fires and burns.

Help keep your family safer with these simple but effective tips from the NFPA:

pot handles toward the back of the stove. Always keep a lid nearby when cooking. If a small grease fire starts, slide the old over the pan and turn off the burner. WATCH what you heat. Set a timer to remind you that you are cooking.

what you heat. Set a timer to remind you that you are cooking. HAVE a “kid-free zone” of at least three feet (one meter) around the stove and areas where hot food or drinks are prepared or carried.

“In a fire, mere seconds can mean the difference between a safe escape and a tragedy,” said the NFPA. “Fire safety education isn’t just for school children. Teenagers, adults, and the elderly are also at risk in fires, making it important for every member of the community to take some time every October during Fire Prevention Week to make sure they understand how to stay safe in case of a fire.”

Since 1922, the NFPA has sponsored the public observance of FPW. In 1925, President Calvin Coolidge proclaimed FPW a national observance, making it the longest-running public health observance in America.

FPW is observed each year during the week of October 9th in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire, which began on October 8, 1871, and caused devastating damage. This horrific conflagration killed more than 250 people, left 100,000 homeless, destroyed more than 17,400 structures, and burned more than 2,000 acres of land.

For more information about FPW, a toolkit and safety tip sheets, visit nfpa.org.