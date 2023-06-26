WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Firework sales start Tuesday in Wichita. They may be sold until July Fourth.

Although Wichita recently legalized aerial fireworks, they are not being sold within city limits this year.

Non-aerial fireworks may be shot off from 10 a.m. to midnight from July 27 through July Fourth. Aerial fireworks may be shot off from 10 a.m. to midnight from July 1 through July Fourth.

For dates and times fireworks are being sold and the timeframe they can be discharged in surrounding cities, click here.

The City of Wichita has shared firework safety tips:

Never allow young children to handle fireworks

Older children should use fireworks only under close adult supervision

Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol

Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear

Never hold lighted fireworks in your hands

Never light them indoors

Only use them away from people, houses and flammable material

Never point or throw fireworks at another person

Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting

Never ignite devices in a container

Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks

Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding

Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don’t go off or in case of fire

Sedgwick County has set up a non-emergency number, 316-290-1011, that will run from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. from June 30 through July 5. The line will function as an alternative to 911 and is meant to receive calls for non-emergency nuisances that do not pose a threat to life or property. For example, complaints pertaining to fireworks, parties, excess noise, etc.

For more details about fireworks in Wichita, visit the City’s website.