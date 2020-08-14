Fischer-Price releasing play-sets for babies and toddlers with parents working from home

by: CNN

As millions of families know working from home and parenting little ones at the same time can be a challenge.

So Fischer-Price has a new line of toys for babies and toddlers who want to hang out near mom or dad while they work.

The line includes a play-office complete with toy laptop, pretend cellphone, and coffee cup.

There’s also a chef’s set, which has an apron-bib and a chewable oven mitt.

Also featured a ‘baby biceps’ set that has a play dumbbell, headband, and a pretend protein-shake drink-cup.

During the pandemic, Fischer-Price and Mattel have announced action figures of doctors, nurses, grocery workers, and delivery drivers.

