Florida lawmakers consider Bible bill

by: WBBH-TV

Posted: / Updated:

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WBBH) – A newly proposed bill would make Bible courses a requirement in public schools in the state of Florida. Current state law says it’s okay to offer Bible classes, but it’s not a requirement.

House Bill 341, if passed, would give students a chance to learn about the New Testament and Old Testament in the Bible.

The bill notes students wouldn’t be required to use a specific translation of the Bible.

Others label the bill as a vague attempt of Bible study in public schools.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

