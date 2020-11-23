Florida man saves dog from alligator’s jaws

by: WBBH-TV

Posted:

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WBBH) – Video shows a Florida man springing into action to save his new puppy from the jaws of an alligator.

Richard Wilbanks said he was enjoying a beautiful fall day with his new puppy, Gunner, when everything changed in a blink of an eye.

Gunner started crying out for help, and Wilbanks saw an alligator had him in his jaws.

“Instincts just took over. Adrenaline kicked in and I just went right into the water after the gator and Gunner,” Wilbanks says.

The heroic but dangerous action was all caught on tape thanks to video surveillance by the Florida Wildlife Federation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

