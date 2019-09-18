Football fan’s viral sign leads to big donation

ALTOONA, Iowa (WHO) – A college football fan who held up a sign on national TV asking for beer money says he’s giving the thousands of dollars he raked in to a children’s hospital.

Carson King arrived for the game early Saturday morning for the Cy-Hawk game. King went to school at Iowa State University.

“It was a lifetime dream of ours to be able to go to GameDay.”

In the slim event to make it on television, Carson made a sign requesting beer money be sent to his Venmo account.

“I just thought as a joke. Maybe, I could make a sign asking for money to get some Busch Light. You know, buy some lattes. My mom was like ‘this is going to be a proud mom moment. My son is going to be begging for money for beer on national television.'”

Carson and the sign found their moment in prime position on national television.

“I looked down at my phone. My friend was like, ‘who keeps texting you?’ And it just kept going off, and I looked down and had about $400 on my Venmo account.”

Moments later it reached $600, then a $1,000.

“I had people from Texas, Idaho, California, Massachusetts. A lot of Clemson people donated. I guess they like Busch Light, too.”

Carson called his parents and they came up with a plan. Keep enough for a case of Busch Light and send the rest to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

“Their hospital does great things for the state of Iowa. Both for Iowa State and the University of Iowa. The wave is a huge thing now. Those kids are fighters, and they deserve any chance they can get.”

A post on social media and is Venmo account continue to swell.

“It was over $5,700 and people are still donating and sharing the post and all that fun stuff.”

King says he plans to keep his account open until the end of the month. He will then make the donation to the children’s hospital in person.

LATEST STORIES: