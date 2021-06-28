‘Football is gay’: NFL shares video in support of LGBTQ community

The NFL logo is seen on a football packaging in Los Angeles on August 24, 2020. – A rash of COVID-19 results that forced multiple NFL teams to adjust their weekend training plans were false positives due to “isolated contamination during test preparation,” the lab responsible said August 24, 2020. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

The NFL is showing up for people in the LGBTQ community by stating loud and proud that football is queer, gay, and lesbian.

A 30-second video clip posted to the league’s official Twitter account Monday begins with the words “FOOTBALL IS GAY” before cycling through a series of inclusive descriptions of what football “is,” including the words queer, strong, bisexual and accepting.

The league’s primary message appears to be the final phrase of the text and grapics clip that reads simply “football is for everyone.” The clip ends with a rainbow alteration of the NFL Logo, the same graphic appearing as the league’s official profile avatar during Pride month.

The NFL’s tweet also highlights The Trevor Project, directing viewers to support the organization which works to prevent suicide in LGBTQ youth. That message is linked to the public coming out of Las Vegas Raiders Carl Nassib. Nassib announced a donation to the organization while publically confirming sexuality on social media earlier this month.

Nassib became the first active NFL player to come out as gay. Several former players have come out following their retirements. In 2014, Michael Sam came out before the NFL draft. He was in the 7th round by the St. Louis Rams but never appeared in an NFL game.

If you love this game, you are welcome here. Football is for all. Football is for everyone.



The NFL stands by the LGBTQ+ community today and every day.



For more information on how you can help the @TrevorProject, visit https://t.co/YtauzLAHIF pic.twitter.com/bkdWkAZ3vF — NFL (@NFL) June 28, 2021

“I just think that representation and visibility are so important,” Nassib said in his coming out video.

Several franchises – including the Raiders – responded to the announcement with messages of support.

Nassib, who joined the Raiders last year, is signed to a 3-year, $25 million contract. The defensive end appeared in 14 games and tallied 2.5 sacks last season.