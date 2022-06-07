HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Former National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) astronaut Nicole Stott will be at the Cosmosphere in Hutchinson for a book signing on Thursday, June 16.

Stott recently wrote a book titled “Back to Earth: What Life In Space Taught Me About Our Home Planet And Our Mission to Protect It,” which is inspired by her experiences as a crew member of the International Space Station and Space Shuttle missions.

The signing will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The book is for sale in the Cosmosphere gift shop.

Stott joined NASA at the Kennedy Space Center in 1988 as an Operations Engineer in the Orbiter Processing Facility. Ten years later, she joined the Johnson Space Center team in Houston, Texas, as a member of the NASA Aircraft Operations Division, serving as a Flight Simulation Engineer on the Shuttle Training Aircraft, where she trained pilots to land the space shuttle.

Her first flight into space was as a flight engineer on International Space Station (ISS) Expeditions 20 and 21, which took place from August 28 through Nov. 29, 2009. She performed a six-hour, 39-minute spacewalk while aboard the ISS.