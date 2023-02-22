WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new grant match program could provide Fort Hays State University (FHSU) students in need of financial aid with up to $5 million, the university said on Wednesday.

In a news conference Wednesday, officials announced the Kansas Comprehensive Grant Program will, through the state of Kansas, match gifts to Fort Hays State University dollar for dollar.

“Students experience various stressors while attending college, with finances often topping the list,” a news release said. “Gifts made to FHSU’s Kansas Comprehensive Grant Match Fund will specifically impact students at Fort Hays State who are Kansas residents, enrolled full-time, and demonstrate significant financial need. Should donations to this fund total $2.4 million, Fort Hays State could offer nearly $5 million in additional scholarship support.”

Eligible students can receive up to eight semesters of support for those enrolled in a four-year program. Those enrolled in a five-year program can receive up to 10 semesters of support.

The news release says for the 2023-24 academic year, each qualifying FHSU student can receive up to $4,000 to assist with tuition and books.

