Free online learning links for kids

Schools across Kansas are closed to the COVID-19 pandemic, some parents are scrambling with ideas of what to do with their children.
Some parents still have to go to work and will be trying to navigate who will care for their children; others will be trying to figure out the balancing act of working from home while keeping their kids busy.
FREE ONLINE LEARNING LINKS:
- ST MATH: www.stmath.com
- SCHOLASTIC: classroommagazines.scholastic.com
- EDUCATION.COM: www.education.com
- FUNBRAIN: www.funbrain.com
- BRAIN POP: www.brainpop.com
- DUO LINGO: www.duolingo.com
- PRODIGY: www.prodigygame.com
- MATH PLAYGROUND: www.mathplayground.com
- PBS KIDS: pbskids.org
- SPLASH LEARN: www.splashlearn.com
- MATH GAME TIME: www.mathgametime.com
- KHAN ACADEMY: www.khanacademy.org
- DISCOVER MINDBLOWN: www.discoverymindblown.com
- NASA KIDS’ CLUB: www.nasa.gov
- AMAZING SPACE: amazing-space.stsci.edu
- CODE ACADEMY: www.codecademy.com
- CRASH COURSE ON YOUTUBE: www.youtube.com
- WHO WAS? www.whowasbookseries.com
- NAT GEO KIDS: kids.nationalgeographic.com
- TIME 4 KIDS: www.timeforkids.com
- SMITHSONIAN FOR KIDS: www.si.edu
- HELLO KIDS: www.hellokids.com
