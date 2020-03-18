Free online learning links for kids

Schools across Kansas are closed to the COVID-19 pandemic, some parents are scrambling with ideas of what to do with their children.

Some parents still have to go to work and will be trying to navigate who will care for their children; others will be trying to figure out the balancing act of working from home while keeping their kids busy.

FREE ONLINE LEARNING LINKS:

ST MATH: www.stmath.com

SCHOLASTIC: classroommagazines.scholastic.com

EDUCATION.COM: www.education.com

FUNBRAIN: www.funbrain.com

BRAIN POP: www.brainpop.com

DUO LINGO: www.duolingo.com

PRODIGY: www.prodigygame.com

MATH PLAYGROUND: www.mathplayground.com

PBS KIDS: pbskids.org

SPLASH LEARN: www.splashlearn.com

MATH GAME TIME: www.mathgametime.com

KHAN ACADEMY: www.khanacademy.org

DISCOVER MINDBLOWN: www.discoverymindblown.com

NASA KIDS’ CLUB: www.nasa.gov

AMAZING SPACE: amazing-space.stsci.edu

CODE ACADEMY: www.codecademy.com

CRASH COURSE ON YOUTUBE: www.youtube.com

WHO WAS? www.whowasbookseries.com

NAT GEO KIDS: kids.nationalgeographic.com

TIME 4 KIDS: www.timeforkids.com

SMITHSONIAN FOR KIDS: www.si.edu

HELLO KIDS: www.hellokids.com

