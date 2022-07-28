WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Food Bank will be providing free meals for children ages 1-18 in Wichita and Haysville between Aug. 1 and the start of the new school year.

It is part of the national Summer Meal Program. The program provides free breakfast and lunch to children who may otherwise go without food during those times while school is out of session.

Each child will receive prepackaged “grab & go” meals of five breakfasts and five lunches on Monday, Aug. 1, and again on Monday, Aug. 8. Children must be present at the distribution locations in order to receive their meals.

The distributions will take place from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations: