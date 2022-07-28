WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Food Bank will be providing free meals for children ages 1-18 in Wichita and Haysville between Aug. 1 and the start of the new school year.
It is part of the national Summer Meal Program. The program provides free breakfast and lunch to children who may otherwise go without food during those times while school is out of session.
Each child will receive prepackaged “grab & go” meals of five breakfasts and five lunches on Monday, Aug. 1, and again on Monday, Aug. 8. Children must be present at the distribution locations in order to receive their meals.
The distributions will take place from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:
|Where
|Address
|Additional Info
|Oaklawn Activity Center
Sponsored by USDA
|4904 S. Clifton Ave.
|Haysville United Methodist Church
Sponsored by USDA
|601 E. Grand Ave.
|Aug. 8 only
|HumanKind Ministries
|930 N. Market St.
|New Life Church
|1156 N. Oliver
|Salvation Army at Goldenrod Park
|1340 S. Pattie St.
|2-4:30 p.m. both weeks
|Salvation Army at West Orchard
|1910 S. Everett
|Urban League
|2418 E. 9th St.
|West Heights United Methodist Church
|745 N. Westlink Ave.
|Colvin Neighborhood Resource Center
|2820 S. Roosevelt
|Evergreen Neighborhood Resource Center
|2700 N. Woodland
|Healthcore Clinic
|2707 E. 21st St.
|Hilltop Urban Church
|910 S. Bluffview Dr.
|Mercy Hill Church
|2110 W. 45th St. S.