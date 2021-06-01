Friday is National Doughnut Day! Here’s where you can score free doughnuts

(Nexstar Media Day) – There’s a sweet treat waiting for you at the end of this work week, Friday is National Doughnut Day!

Did you know?

National Doughnut Day was established by the Chicago Salvation Army in 1938 to honor women who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I, according to Duck Donuts. The day is traditionally celebrated on the first Friday in June.

Here are some spots offering doughnut – or donut, depending on the store – freebies and deals:

Duck Donuts

Duck Donuts will be offering guests a free bare, cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar doughnut on June 4. The offer can be redeemed in stores with no purchase necessary.

“National Donut Day is one of our favorite holidays of the year to celebrate with our loyal fans, and what better way to do so than with free donuts,” said Betsy Hamm, Duck Donuts CEO. “We look forward to sprinkling happiness and delivering smiles to those in the communities we serve as they enjoy a free bare, cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar donut on us June 4!”

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme announced all customers who visit a U.S. location on June 4 can redeem a free doughnut of their choosing, with no purchase necessary. Customers who present their vaccination card will be allowed to redeem a second doughnut, as part of a separate ongoing

Krispy Kreme announced all customers who visit a U.S. location on June 4 can redeem a free doughnut of their choosing. Customers who present their vaccination card will be allowed to redeem a second doughnut, as part of a separate ongoing promotion announced earlier this year.

“On National Doughnut Day, stop by and enjoy any doughnut you want on us. And if you’re helping us get past this pandemic by getting your COVID-19 vaccine, then THANK YOU and have a second doughnut on us,” said Dave Skena, chief marketing officer for Krispy Kreme, in a press release.

Dunkin’

Dunkin’ will be gusts a free classic donut of their choice with the purchase of any beverage, while supplies last, the company said. Classic donut favorites include Boston Kreme, Glazed, Glazed Chocolate, Jelly Filled, and more.

DiGiorno

The not-delivery pizza company is holding a Twitter contest during which ten people will be able to win a half-dozen box of Digiornuts – that’s right, a DiGiorno/doughnut mashup.

Fans can win by tweeting the hashtag #sweepstakes in reply to Digiorno’s Doughnut day Twitter post.