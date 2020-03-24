Friendly distancing: Staying social online

Americans are finding ways to socialize while social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak.

Video chat apps such as Houseparty, or platforms like Zoom can enable group hangouts.

Virtual happy hours, dinner parties and digital dates are all taking off.

Match.com and its other sites launched a “Dating While Distancing” hotline, and apps including Plenty Of Fish are expanding live streaming features.

As COVID-19 precautions shut down gyms, fitness instructors are streaming interactive workouts, celebrities and musicians are hosting online performances, churches are streaming sermons, and DJs are launching remote dance parties.

LATEST STORIES: