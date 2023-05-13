WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Mother’s Day is tomorrow, Sunday, May 14, and many may be scrambling to grab that perfect gift for Mom.

Tillie’s Flower Shop says this is its second biggest holiday after Valentine’s Day. Tillie’s will send out about 2,000 deliveries over three to four days.

The owner said Mother’s Day is one of her favorite holidays to deliver.

“I love going to, especially, the older community,” Jen Barnard, owner, said. “You go into the nursing homes, and you see the smiles on their faces when you deliver, especially because a lot of kids live away from their parents. Flowers are a way for them to connect with each other.”

Barnard said the popularity of certain flowers changes from year to year. This year, it is lavender. Last year, it was yellow-colored flowers.

According to the National Retail Federation, consumers are expected to spend a record $35.7 billion for Mother’s Day. That is nearly $4 billion more than last year’s record high.

The top three gift categories are flowers, greeting cards and special outings.