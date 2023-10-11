WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Friends of Felines hosting a Black Cat Event to educate the public on the importance of spaying and neutering animals.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22, at the Sedgwick County Park Plum Shelter, 6501 W. 21st St. It is free and open to the public.

There will be fun and games for kids of all ages to enjoy.

Games include the memory game, ring toss, trap a feral kid, crazy cat lady race, and TNR bowling. Activities include TNR storytime, temporary tattoos, a photo booth and the opportunity to make a pet toy.

There will be live demonstrations of how both a live trap and a drop trap work, as well as how to build a shelter and vaccinations.

Don’t miss out on the snack bar, magic show, retail items, raffle, drawings or face painting.

To request TNR assistance, visit fofks.org.