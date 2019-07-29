Arkansas mom buys all shoes in closing Payless store to donate to kids in need

Don't Miss This

by: Chad Mira

Posted: / Updated:

ALMA, Ark. (KNWA) – An Arkansas woman recently bought out an entire Payless Shoes store in hopes of helping those in need.

Carrie Jernigan was at an Alma store’s close-out sale when her daughter saw a pair she wanted to buy for a friend at school because she had noticed that his were too small.

Not knowing what size her daughter’s friend wore, Jernigan jokingly asked how much it would be to buy out the rest of the store.

It turns out the Payless location had just received a new shipment, so what Jernigan thought was going to be 200 to 300 pairs of shoes, ended up being almost 1,500.

With the Jernigans planning to donate the shoes, word of the good deed spread. Now, the community is stepping in to hold a back-to-school bash before classes begin.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store
Aaron Nolan

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.