MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – On Friday, the McPherson Public Schools Capital Campaign committee announced that there will be a $100,000 matching funds opportunity for their “Fund the Field” capital campaign project.

This campaign was put together to help fund a new outdoor facility at McPherson High School. This includes a regulation artificial turf soccer/football field and an eight-lane track.

The athletic facility enhancements will include:

Raised bleachers with press box

LED field lighting

Climate-controlled marching band storage

New PA system

Other facility improvements

“The end goal is to have a facility that will be able to serve USD 418 students for many years across class, activity, and athletic capacities,” said McPherson Public Schools in a news release.

The school’s overall goal is to reach $1 million by Aug. 1, 2023.

Through private donations, over $800,000 has already been secured, and the following enhancements have already been commissioned:

Scoreboard

Additional shot put and discus throw areas

Distinctly colored relay exchange zones on the track

Additional, opposite direction runways for pole vault, long jump, and triple jump

“The community support for the athletic facility improvements has been fantastic so far,” Dan

Lichty, a campaign committee member, said. “It’s great to live in a community that cares about

their school and its students.”

With this matching gift from an anonymous donor, for every dollar that is now given to the improvement project, another dollar will be matched up to $100,000.

“These enhancements will help our student-athletes excel and find their greatness,” USD 418

teacher and coach Jace Pavlovich said. “We are excited to see the impact the facility will have

on our students and community.”

To learn more about the project and how you can donate, click here.