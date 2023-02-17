MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – On Friday, the McPherson Public Schools Capital Campaign committee announced that there will be a $100,000 matching funds opportunity for their “Fund the Field” capital campaign project.
This campaign was put together to help fund a new outdoor facility at McPherson High School. This includes a regulation artificial turf soccer/football field and an eight-lane track.
The athletic facility enhancements will include:
- Raised bleachers with press box
- LED field lighting
- Climate-controlled marching band storage
- New PA system
- Other facility improvements
“The end goal is to have a facility that will be able to serve USD 418 students for many years across class, activity, and athletic capacities,” said McPherson Public Schools in a news release.
The school’s overall goal is to reach $1 million by Aug. 1, 2023.
Through private donations, over $800,000 has already been secured, and the following enhancements have already been commissioned:
- Scoreboard
- Additional shot put and discus throw areas
- Distinctly colored relay exchange zones on the track
- Additional, opposite direction runways for pole vault, long jump, and triple jump
“The community support for the athletic facility improvements has been fantastic so far,” Dan
Lichty, a campaign committee member, said. “It’s great to live in a community that cares about
their school and its students.”
With this matching gift from an anonymous donor, for every dollar that is now given to the improvement project, another dollar will be matched up to $100,000.
“These enhancements will help our student-athletes excel and find their greatness,” USD 418
teacher and coach Jace Pavlovich said. “We are excited to see the impact the facility will have
on our students and community.”
To learn more about the project and how you can donate, click here.