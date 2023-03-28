GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Garden City Community College (GCCC) is now offering a Robotics program.

Starting in the Fall 2023 semester, students can study to receive an Associate in Science degree (A.S.), an Associate in Applied Science degree (A.A.S.), or Certificate B in Robotics or Mechatronics. The program focuses on the mechanics, engineering, and computing to create and improve technology, including systems controlled by the growing field of artificial intelligence.

The Associate in Science degree will allow students to transfer to a four-year degree program.

The Associate in Applied Science degree in Robotics and Mechatronics is a cross-disciplinary program that focuses on automation and control of mechanical systems, and students will be prepared to earn industry certificates and enter the workforce.

The 36-credit hour Certification B program will provide students with the skill set to enter the job market or continue education in the areas of automation, computer science, electronics, and control systems.

Those interested in applying can do so online by clicking here. For more information about the degree programs, contact Yuriy Drubinskiy at 620-276-0428 or yuriy.drubinskiy@gcccks.edu.

For questions about admissions to Garden City Community College, contact Kelsey Kilgore at 620-276-9672 or kelsey.kilgore@gcccks.edu.