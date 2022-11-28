GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Garden City Police Department (GCPD) has shared some safety tips for Cyber Monday.
“Don’t fall victim to an online deal that’s too good to be true,” the GCPD says.
Safety tips include:
Shop Securely
- Shop using a secure connection – make sure the URLs of the sites you shop on start with “https,” not “http”
- Only shop on secure and reputable sites, end ensure your information is encrypted
Think Before You Click
- Be on the lookout for phony or phishing emails, and use caution with email links and attachments
Be Proactive
- Make sure that your security software is up to date before shopping online
- Use strong passwords that contain lower and uppercase numbers, letters and symbols
Avoid Sketchy Deals and Sites
- If a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is
Monitor Your Account(s)
- Choose your method of payment wisely
- Monitor your credit card and bank account statements for unauthorized transactions