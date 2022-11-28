Whether you’re interested in tech, home, beauty items or toys, you don’t want to miss out on these Cyber Monday hidden gems.

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Garden City Police Department (GCPD) has shared some safety tips for Cyber Monday.

“Don’t fall victim to an online deal that’s too good to be true,” the GCPD says.

Safety tips include:

Shop Securely

Shop using a secure connection – make sure the URLs of the sites you shop on start with “https,” not “http”

Only shop on secure and reputable sites, end ensure your information is encrypted

Think Before You Click

Be on the lookout for phony or phishing emails, and use caution with email links and attachments

Be Proactive

Make sure that your security software is up to date before shopping online

Use strong passwords that contain lower and uppercase numbers, letters and symbols

Avoid Sketchy Deals and Sites

If a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is

Monitor Your Account(s)