GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Garden City Public Schools are hosting a free developmental screening clinic for children between the ages of three and five living in Garden City.

The clinic is scheduled for Friday, April 21, at the Garfield Early Childhood Center, 121 W. Walnut.

USD 457 says trained professionals will check each child’s hearing, vision, large and small muscle development, communication, and thinking skills. The screening is estimated to take approximately an hour and a half.

To schedule an appointment, call the Garfield Early Childhood Center at 620-805-7500.

If you are unable to keep your appointment on the day of the screening, USD 257 asks you to please contact the center to let them know.