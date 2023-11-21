WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Get ready for a laugh at Wichita’s Funniest Person Contest, presented by ICT Comedy Productions and EIG Insurance Center.

The Contest is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22, at Temple Live, 332 E. 1st St. N. Doors will open one hour beforehand.

Semi-finals took place on Nov. 15. Finalists competing on Nov. 22 include:

Jon Stringer

Felix Johnson

Heather Jay

Jordan Whitehead

Gabe Shively

Frankie Miracle

Ryan Smith

Doug Wilson

Jeremy Rush

Shane Laughary

Derek Aalders

Dave Grebenik

Grace Lyons

Meghan Welch

General admission tickets are $15 and can be purchased online through Ticketmaster.

For more information, visit wichita.templelive.com.