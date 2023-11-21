WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Get ready for a laugh at Wichita’s Funniest Person Contest, presented by ICT Comedy Productions and EIG Insurance Center.

The Contest is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22, at Temple Live, 332 E. 1st St. N. Doors will open one hour beforehand.

Semi-finals took place on Nov. 15. Finalists competing on Nov. 22 include:

  • Jon Stringer
  • Felix Johnson
  • Heather Jay
  • Jordan Whitehead
  • Gabe Shively
  • Frankie Miracle
  • Ryan Smith
  • Doug Wilson
  • Jeremy Rush
  • Shane Laughary
  • Derek Aalders
  • Dave Grebenik
  • Grace Lyons
  • Meghan Welch

General admission tickets are $15 and can be purchased online through Ticketmaster.

For more information, visit wichita.templelive.com.