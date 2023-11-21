WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Get ready for a laugh at Wichita’s Funniest Person Contest, presented by ICT Comedy Productions and EIG Insurance Center.
The Contest is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22, at Temple Live, 332 E. 1st St. N. Doors will open one hour beforehand.
Semi-finals took place on Nov. 15. Finalists competing on Nov. 22 include:
- Jon Stringer
- Felix Johnson
- Heather Jay
- Jordan Whitehead
- Gabe Shively
- Frankie Miracle
- Ryan Smith
- Doug Wilson
- Jeremy Rush
- Shane Laughary
- Derek Aalders
- Dave Grebenik
- Grace Lyons
- Meghan Welch
General admission tickets are $15 and can be purchased online through Ticketmaster.
For more information, visit wichita.templelive.com.