ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — Preparations are underway for Wichita’s Taco Fest taking place on Saturday in Andover.

Nnanna Okpara, the owner of Festive ICT, the company that runs Wichita’s Taco Fest, says that about 25 vendors will be at the festival.

“They’re selling different things — tacos, pineapple smoothies, desserts, and corn, and chips and salsa,” said Okpara.

It will be a fest with more than just food.

“We also have the Lucha Libre Wrestling that’s gonna be taking toward the evening part of the events,” Okpara said. “We have a Jalapeño Competition. We have margaritas. We have beer. We have a kid’s playground area. We’re gonna have a bunch of cool yard games.”

Thousands of people are expected to turn up for a taco after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

“We definitely think people want the festival back and are happy to have it back,” said Okpara.

With a large crowd expected, vendors are stocking up.

“We plan on having about 5,000 tacos available.” said the Owner and Manager of Los Compadres, Juan Carlos Renteria.

Taco Fest is Saturday from 3-9 p.m. at the Capitol Federal Amphitheater, 1607 E Central Ave in Andover. To buy tickets online, click here. For more information on Wichita’s Taco Fest, check out the event on Facebook.

“It’s like a huge Fiesta. It’s a big party,” Renteria said.