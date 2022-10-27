WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — For the first time since 2019, Gingerbread Village is back in person at Exploration Place.

Kids creating gingerbread houses at the Exploration Place’s Gingerbread Village (Courtesy: Exploration Place)

The event is a partnership between Exploration Place and the Assistance League of Wichita and will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 12 and 13. It was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID concerns.

The cost for tickets is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and children, and $6 for Exploration Place members. Tickets also include access to the Exploration Place exhibits for the day. Patrons can buy tickets for a specific time slot by clicking here. Tickets are also available at the front desk.

Visitors will be given one gingerbread house kit per person. The kits include pre-cut graham cracker pieces, icing, and an array of candy and toppings. They can also shop at the bake sale and see gingerbread creations by local businesses and individuals.

Guests also have the option of reserving a room to have a private experience. Two rooms that can accommodate 30 guests are available for rent. To reserve a room, call Exploration Place at 316-660-0600.