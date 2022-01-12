Giraffes and elephants in court? Judge making adoption proceedings special

Don't Miss This

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (KSNF) — It could be the biggest day of a kid’s life, and a Missouri judge is using a unique set of skills to highlight the celebration. What’s different about these court proceedings?

“I do balloon animals. It’s something I picked up during our campaign back in 2014. And I just just continued to do it for our adoption kids,” said Jasper Co. Judge Joe Hensley.

Hensley had done more than a thousand adoptions as an attorney before becoming a judge. He wanted to make that special when he took over the bench, so he decided to invest a little time and energy.

“Bears. We have, let’s see giraffes, elephants, I can make all kinds of things.”

Not something you’d normally see in the courtroom, but something Emily Dunavent says is priceless.

“Judge Hensley is amazing and has a huge heart for kids who are in the foster care system as a whole. And so this is just a really special thing, and I’m so excited that my boys get to experience this with him,” said Dunavent.

Judge Hensley estimates he does 75 to 100 adoptions a year. He says it’s the highlight of his docket.

He points out it costs just a few pennies to make the balloon animals.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories