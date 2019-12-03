Girl, 3, surprises Whataburger workers with her ‘Whatagirl’ costume

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — Austin’s youngest superhero took a break from fighting crime to hang out with workers at Whataburger.

Hailee Bage and her three-year-old daughter Mattie, from Round Rock, initially planned to wear their matching ‘Whatagirl’ and ‘Whatawoman’ costumes on Halloween.

But it ended up being too cold – so they decide to dress up a few weeks later instead and surprise workers at Whataburger.

Photo: Kendy Azenath Photography

Staff at the branch in Cameron Road in north Austin played along, taking some cute photos with little Mattie.

“My daughter is a huge Whataburger fan and I love anything to do with Texas in general so I made the costumes myself and just had fun with it,” Hailee said.

“When we were doing the shoot at Whataburger the reaction was insane, people in the drive-thru honking and waving and cheering us on! It was an amazing day!”

