Girl denied school picture because of her hair

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) – A third-grader was told she could not take her school picture because there was red in her hair, according to her family.

Marian Scott, who is black, showed up to her Michigan school for picture day with red braids fashioned into a bun. But school officials told the 8-year-old girl her hair violated the picture-day policy and sent her back to class, her family told NBC affiliate WILX in Lansing.

“Marian didn’t leave out the house, go down the street, and go get this done on her own,” her father, Doug Scott, told WILX. “She’s 8-years-old. We did this ourselves in our home and there’s no way I felt like this would happen.”

The school handbook says that students’ hair color must be natural tones to get their picture taken, but what it doesn’t state is the course of action if a student shows up with colored hair.

It is leaving Doug confused.

“If they would have reached out to us and say come get her, she’s got a hair issue we need you to change it, that’s not allowed, I can show you in the handbook, they didn’t even go to that extent. They let her stay in school so if she’s not a disruption to the class then why is she a disruption to the picture?”

The school did sent out a recorded message before photos were taken going over the policy. A message Doug says he never heard or saw.

“Had I seen the email I probably would have told Latoia don’t even do it, even if it’s school colors. I think its good that this happened because now people are going to get the opportunity to take a look at what’s really going on.”

Marian plans to have her picture taken on a re-take day.