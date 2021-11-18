‘Girls on the run’ celebratory 5k at OJ Watson Park

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Girls on the Run end of season 5K event is happening Sunday, Nov. 21 at 2 p.m. at OJ Watson Park.

‘Girls on the Run’ is a youth development program that uses fun running games, dynamic discussions, and positivity to teach life skills to young women in grades 3-8. During a ten-week program, the girls participate in lessons that help build confidence and peer connections and encourage community service while preparing for the 5K celebratory event.

Over 250 girls have been taking part in the program in South Central Kansas, along with more than 80 trained volunteer coaches. These coaches facilitated the curriculum to 19 teams this season, which helps equip them with the emotional and physical skills to bring them across the finish line.

“We believe that EVERY GIRL is inherently FULL OF POWER and POTENTIAL. By knowing they are the leaders of their lives, these are the girls who WILL CHANGE THE WORLD.” Girls on the Run Heart of Kansas

Girls on the Run is a nonprofit organization based in Charlotte, N.C., with councils in all 50 states. It was founded in 1996 and started by helping 13 girls, and now it has helped over 2 million. The organization hosts more than 330 5K events every year.

For more information about Girls on the Run, visit www.girlsontherunks.org.