WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Klondike announced that it discontinued the Choco Taco after nearly 40 years.

Going to miss the creamy and chocolatey treat? Ortega has you covered.

On Instagram Wednesday, Ortega shared a recipe for their own twist on ice cream tacos.

It’s hard to say goodbye to old favorites – but we’ve got something even better! Our Ice Cream Tacos feature a crunchy cinnamon-sugar-covered shell dipped in chocolate filled with vanilla ice cream 🍫🌮 Recipe linked in bio. ortegataco

Watch Ortega’s DIY Churro Taco recipe below:

Courtesy: Ortega

Mini Churro Tacos

“Turn your mini taco shells into a sweet dessert with a creamy ice cream filling and dipped in a rich chocolate coating.”

Ingredients:

4 Ortega Yellow Corn Mini Taco Slider Shells

2 tablespoons melted butter

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1 tablespoon cinnamon

6 ounces dark chocolate chips

1 cup ice cream

1/2 cup chopped peanuts (optional)

Directions: